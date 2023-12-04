Valorant: Best Gekko Icebox Lineups and Setups

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Riot Games

Valorant’s Icebox takes the adventure to a Kingdom excavation site overtaken by the Arctic. With elements like snow and metal entering the picture, you will need to deploy some new strategies. An agent like Gekko can come in quite handy here.

With his range of abilities, you can maneuver through the snow-covered passageways with ease. This article will walk you through the best Gekko Icebox lineups and setups in Valorant.

What are the Best Gekko Icebox Lineups and Setups in Valorant?

I like to play these lineups and setups for attacking and defending on Icebox with Gekko.

A Belt #1 – Mosh Pit

While going down from A site to A Belt, you want to stand next to the first line hugging the wall. Aim your crosshair at the height of the dark grey wall, lining it with the boundary of the lighter grey wall in the distance. Throw your Mosh Pit. It will land behind the boxes, near the Radionite boxes at A Site.

Alternatively, you can aim your crosshair at the middle of the panel behind the wall from the same spot. This time, the Mosh will land behind the generator.

A Belt #2 – Mosh Pit

At A Belt, I like to stand next to the left wall of the first doorway into A site. Aim your crosshair at the very top of the wall in the distance. Specifically, you want to target the spot where the outer corner meets the roof tile. Upon firing, the Mosh will land at A Site.

B Cubby – Mosh Pit

On your way to B Cubby from B site, stand behind the box, next to the barrels. Aim your crosshair at the outer left part of the grey box above you. Upon firing, the Mosh will go over the containers and land at B site.

Alternatively, you can stand on top of the boxes and simply bounce the Mosh off the box in the distance.

B SnowPile – Mosh Pit

I also like to attack B site by standing behind the snow-covered box at B Snowpile. Aim your crosshair above the door of the container, hanging from the crane above. Specifically, you want to line up your aim with the outer edge of the door that’s partially closed, at the same height as the crane. Throw your Mosh Pit. It will land perfectly at B site.

B Snowman – Mosh Pit

You can also stand at B Snowman. Specifically, you want to stand towards the left of the gate, next to the snowballs. Aim your crosshair at the gray part of the crane. Upon firing, the Mosh will land perfectly at B Site once again.

A Pipes – Dizzy

You can also equip Dizzy while going down from A Nest to A Pipes and A Site. Simply throw your Dizzy into the air when you’re entering A Site. The flash will blind anyone at the site and you can safely recapture him.

You might need to go over these lineups once in the practice mode so can use them without a hitch during live rounds.

