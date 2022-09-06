For many players, customizing a crosshair can go a long way. Something just clicks when it comes to finding the best settings. There’s no inherent advantage when it comes to finding the perfect one, but it can help you in the long run. Many players have different ones in Valorant, and sometimes it’s hard to come up with one that fits you just right, so here’s how to copy the crosshair codes from another player in Valorant.

How to Copy Player Crosshair Codes in Valorant

There are two ways you can copy another player’s crosshair code for your use in-game.

The first method is to use the in-game chat command “/cc” or “/crosshair copy” when spectating another player. Say, you’re dead before other players; you can spectate them and see what kind of setup they’re using regarding their crosshair. It’s also interesting to see if it works for them or not or if they’re just naturally good at FPS games.

The next method is to copy a player’s crosshair code into your game. You can do so by going to your settings in the main menu, then making your way towards the Crosshair tab. You can get in-depth on your own for ADS, scoping, and hip firing. From shape, size, and color, there’s a lot to get into.

Got your eye on a @zetadivision crosshair? 👀 Copy the code below into your in-game settings! #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/59ULoIIIJo — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) September 1, 2022

In the Crosshair Profile section, there’s an option labeled “IMPORT PROFILE CODE”. A window will pop up where you can paste a crosshair code. These are usually a series of letters and numbers divided by semicolons in a long format.

To see your current code, just export your code to see what you’re looking for. Such examples of these profile codes are like the pro players’ ones listed above. Just note that you can only store up to 15 different profiles of these as of the 5.04 patch.

Valorant is free to play on PC.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2022