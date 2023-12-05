Valorant: Best Gekko Lotus Lineups and Setups

Image: Riot Games

Valorant’s Gekko is an agent who can come in quite handy while battling it out on sprawling maps like Lotus. The map is different from the others in the game, thanks to the incorporation of revolving doors and a silent drop.

So, if you plan to get some wins here, you’ll need a foolproof strategy. You can come up with plenty using Gekko’s abilities. This article will walk you through the best Gekko Lotus lineups and setups.

What are the Best Gekko Lotus Lineups and Setups in Valorant?

I like to go with these lineups and setups for attacking and defending on Lotus with Gekko.

A Lobby – Mosh Pit

Stand behind the semicircular rocks coming down from A Lobby. Place your right HUD line at the outer corner of the roof overlooking the rock wall formation. Upon throwing your Mosh Pit, it will land on top of the box at A site.

B Site – Mosh Pit

Enter the room next to B site with the three windows. Stand opposite the third window. Aim your crosshair at the gap between the tree and the rock. The Mosh Pit will land at the B site. It covers a large area of the site, so you’ll be able to deal some serious damage. If you aim a little lower, the Mosh will land a little further away from the stairs.

C Waterfall – Mosh Pit

When it comes to C Site, this lineup is my favorite since it’s pretty simple to execute. I like to stand next to the entrance of C Waterfall, a little towards the left. You should be able to see the waterfall. From this position, the Mosh Pit will land in front of the waterfall.

An overall great setup since enemy players tend to use the back site as a hiding spot.

C Mound – Mosh Pit

For this one, I like to stand behind C Mound. Aim your crosshair at the frameway of the entrance. Move forward while crouching and throw your Mosh Pit. It will land before the waterfall, rendering any enemies incapable of diffusing the spike at the site.

C Mound – Wingman

Wingman is perfect for conquering C Site. Standing in front of the C Mound, you can send the Wingman to plant at the C site. Now you can either go with him, or you can stay behind. I like to do the latter from behind C Mound since I can shoot down any enemies trying to diffuse the spike from this position.

A Lobby – Dizzy

Coming down from A Lobby, you can equip Dizzy, at the same semicircular rocks. You can aim at the pillar before you. Run forward to throw. Dizzy will bounce back upon hitting the pillar, making it easier for you to capture later on.

Alternatively, you can stand in the right corner next to the wall behind the pillar. From this position, simply aim above you. It will blind anyone in the area.

Make sure to go over these lineups in practice matches once or twice so they become second nature to you during a live match.

