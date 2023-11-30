Valorant: Best Sova Lotus Lineups and Setups

Image: Riot Games / Attack of the Fanboy

Valorant’s Lotus is massive. Moreover, each of the sites has numerous entry points, making it harder for players to get a break. What you need is some good recon, and that’s where Sova comes in. Aimed right, his Recon Bolts can get you a win.

This article will walk you through the best Sova Lotus lineups and setups in Valorant.

What are the Best Sova Lotus Lineups and Setups in Valorant?

I like to play these lineups and setups for attacking and defending with Sova on Lotus.

A Rubble

Go stand behind the box at A Rubble so that you have a clear view of the roof corner above you. Aim your crosshair at the edge of the leaf in the front. Fire with one bar of charge. You can annihilate enemies at A Rubble with this arrow.

B Site

If I need information about the B site and I am playing from C, I like to go with this lineup. Simply stand behind the left wall of the doorframe at C. Line up your left drone circle with the markings in the wall in front of you. Specifically, you want to aim at the one on the far left, right on the top. Fire with one bar of charge and the arrow will reveal enemy positions at B site.

A Main

Stand on the left edge of the barrier at A Rubble. Aim your crosshair at the upper outer edge of the wall on your left. Fire with two bars of charge. I recommend executing this lineup early in the round.

C Door

At C Lobby, go stand next to the wall behind the boxes. Place your charge box between the boxes and the wall. Fire with max charge and two bounces. The arrow will land at C Door. You might struggle with timing with this lineup. My advice would be to run with it a couple of times to get the hang of it.

A Tree

At A Lobby, stand next to the rock in the left corner. Line up your Recon logo with the leaves in the distance. Fire with one bar of charge. Once the arrow lands, you will have a clear view of A Tree and some of A site as well.

C Mound

When pushing C site, I like to go with this lineup. Stand behind the sand at C mound so you can see the left edge of the wall on your left. Crouch and fire with max charge. The arrow will reveal enemy positions at C site.

C Main

For this one, position yourself so you’re facing the round-start barrier at C Mound. Aim your crosshairs at the pixels of the leaves behind the wall. Fire with max charge. The arrow will help you reveal enemy positions at C Main during the early part of the round.

Some of these lineups might be tricky. So, make sure to practice loads in the offline mode.

