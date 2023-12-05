Valorant: Best Gekko Sunset Lineups and Setups

Image: Riot Games

Valorant’s Sunset is a fairly simple map. However, if you’re looking to absolutely annihilate your enemies, then Gekko is the agent to go with. You can utilize his Mosh ability to deal some serious damage around the map at key moments in the game. This guide will walk you through the best Gekko Sunset lineups and setups.

What are the Best Gekko Sunset Lineups and Setups?

I like to go with these lineups and setups for attacking and defending on Sunset with Gekko.

B Lobby

For attacking the B site, I prefer this lineup. At B Lobby, stand opposite the sign that reads, “Junction Flea MKT Sat & Sun 9A 5P.” Specifically, you want to jump onto the barrier with the label, “Sketch,” opposite the building, next to the wall. Aim your Mosh Pit at the building before you. Specifically, you want to aim at the topmost grey edge of the building. The Mosh will land at the B site upon firing.

B Market

Stand behind the box that says, “Info,” towards the left. Aim your Molly at the sky you can see through the doorway. Specifically, you want to line up your aim with the left top corner of the box. The Molly will once again land at the B site.

Mid Bottom

For this one, stand on top of the box at Mid Bottom. Aim your crosshair right at the top of the tower in the distance. Press Jump and fire the Mosh at the same time. The Mosh will land at B Site.

A Lobby

For attacking A site, I like to go with this lineup. Stand next to the pipe at A Lobby near the entrance. Line up your dizzy with the left wooden lining of the building before you. Once you’ve got down the aim, release Molly and the Mosh will land at A site.

You can also stand in the right corner of A Lobby here and line up Gekko’s left index finger with the roof tiles on your left.

A Main #1

Alternatively, you can stand in the right corner of the barrier fence at A Lobby. Line up your dizzy with the outer right edge of the roof on your left. Fire your Mosh and the Mosh will land directly at A Site, dealing some serious damage to enemy players at the site.

You can also stand in the left corner of A Main. Line up the Mosh with the light on the roof. Release and your Mosh will land behind the container at A site.

A Main #2

For the second A-Main setup, stand opposite the wall at A-Main. Aim your crosshair at the tower in the distance. Specifically, you want to aim right near the outer edge of the roof on your right. Run forward and fire with one bounce. The Mosh will land in between the box and the wall at A site.

These setups are fairly simple so you shouldn’t face a problem executing them in the middle of a round.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023