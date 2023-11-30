Valorant: Best Sage Sunset Setups and Wall Lineups

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With two sites and three lanes, Valorant’s Sunset is a defender-friendly map. The mid may be hard to control but with Sage you can easily make the playing field your own.

You can use her Barrier Orbs for cheeky flanks and for peering over windows and small buildings. I will walk you through some of the best Sage Sunset setups and wall lineups in this guide.

What are the Best Sage Sunset Setups and Wall Lineups?

Below are some effective Sage Sunset setups and wall lineups.

A Elbow

At A Elbow, set up a wall right next to the windows. You can use this as a boost to peer out of the windows and take out enemies pushing towards A site. There are multiple angles to work with here. If you go further back, you can shoot out the wire fence as well.

A Main

I like to go with this lineup at A Main. Simply stand behind the boxes next to the tower at the site. Set up a wall diagonally and use it as a boost to prop yourself up. This is the perfect position to take down enemies coming down to A site.

A Main Boxes

You can also set up a wall behind the boxes at A Main. Make sure to set it up diagonally to avoid enemy fire. You can either use the wall as a boost to hide in the corner or you can go to the far left for a nice off-angle. What I like to do is score a kill using the off-angle and then go stand in the corner for more kills.

A Alley

You can set up a wall behind the Radianite boxes near A-Alley. Use the wall to give yourself a boost and you will have a clear line of fire to take down enemies making their way to A-site. Keep in mind that you will be exposed to enemies coming from A-Elbow so use this lineup wisely.

B-Boba

For this lineup, set up a wall on top of the box, located near the B-Boba entry. Use it to boost yourself up and you will have a clear view of B-Market. However, keep in mind that you will be exposed to enemies coming down from B Main in this position.

Mid-Courtyard

At Mid-courtyard, I like to set up a wall between the small buildings in the middle and the wall diagonally. You can block off enemies coming down from both sides. If they push too much you can always retreat back and close the door on your way back. What I like to do is score a kill from atop the wall, jump down, and fall back.

B Main

You can also simply block off the entrance to B Main; However, leave behind some space between the wall and the entrance. You can use this tiny gap to take down enemies by surprise. They wouldn’t be expecting enemy fire from this spot.

Remember to go over these lineups a couple of times in offline mode before executing them mid-battle.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023