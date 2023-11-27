Valorant: Best Sage Ascent Setups and Wall Lineups

Image: Riot Games

Valorant’s Ascent is a unique map to play on. With mechanical doors, two spike plants, and an open center, strategy is the only way to win on this map. Sage can actually come in handy.

With her Barrier Orbs, the Balm of Shaanxi can set up some nice headshots and one-ways. Here are the best Sage Ascent setups and wall lineups.

What are the Best Sage Ascent Setups and Wall Lineups?

Below are some Sage Ascent setups and wall lineups that I like to play.

A Heaven

I like to take control of A Heaven with this lineup. Simply stand facing A Heaven, pull up your wall, rotate it once, and aim at Heaven. Once it is up, you will have blocked the enemy’s only access point to A Heaven. Additionally, if you stand in the opposite corner, you’ll have the perfect one-way.

B Main

Jump on the box in B Main and place a wall at your feet. This will allow you to peer out of the two windows above you. The one on the right will give you a clear view of the defender’s spawn site and B Market. Meanwhile, the one on the left will allow you to take out enemies at B site.

B Site

This is a more aggressive approach that I like to take sometimes. Go stand behind the wall at B Main. Pull up a wall at your feet, rotate it once, and jump on it. This will give you a nice headshot angle to take down enemies at B site. On the other side, you can keep track of enemies coming in from the marketplace.

Courtyard

For this one, go stand behind the box outside the Courtyard entrance. Pull up a wall at your feet. You can use this as a boost to take down enemies in the area. However, think twice before setting it up. This lineup is not as discreet as others.

A Site

For this one, stand next to the power generator at A Site. Pull up a wall diagonally and jump on it. You’ll have a nice headshot boost to take down enemies coming down to A Site from A Main. It’s not an angle that most opponents can spot.

Door to Tree

Once you have cleared the area, walk over to the switch and close the door. Then, set up a wall across the entrance. This will thwart any attempts from the opposing team to retake the site. You can also jump on the wall and guard A Heaven.

B Spawn

Once you have entered the spawn site, place a wall right across the spawn, blocking the entrance. You can stand close to the wall on the right side for a sneaky shooting angle. In case of heavy fire, you can always use the stairs on your right.

Remember, practice is key. So make sure to run these lineups a couple of times in offline mode before you step foot on the battlefield.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023