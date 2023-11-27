Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Valorant’s Fracture is not for amateurs. The map is massive and has a different layout compared to other maps. Players may find it hard to get the upper hand on their opponents here. But with Sage, it becomes a piece of cake. Using her Barrier Orbs and Slow Orbs you can stir up trouble on the map. For your sake, here are the best Sage Fracture setups and wall lineups.

What are the best Valorant Best Sage Fracture Setups and Wall Lineups?

I like to go with these setups and wall lineups while playing Sage on Fracture.

B Tower – Slow Orb

I like to use this one right at the start of the match to slow down the onslaught from B Tower. To execute this lineup, go stand near the boxes at the Attacker’s spawn. Face the wall, aim your Slow Orb to the top left, align it with the horizontal grey line on the wall, and throw.

A Generator – Slow Orb

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For the next one, go stand near the boxes at the Attacker’s Spawn Side. Aim your slow orb at the overhanging roof. Specifically, you want to aim at the corner with the green plants and throw. Your Orb will land right next to the generator, making it hard for enemies to move around in the area.

A Site – Slow Orb

This is my favorite lineup for taking care of attackers at A site right at the start of the round. Stand in the left corner of the spawn site, right next to the boxes. Line up your crosshairs with the base of the antenna of the satellite on the building in front of you and throw. The Orb will land at A Door.

A Site – Barrier Orb

At A-pillars, you can stand right in front of the middle wall on the left side of the platform. Wall right in front of you. This way you’ll have a platform where you can lie in wait for enemies coming down to A Site.

B Site – Barrier Orb

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For defending the B side, I like to go with this lineup. Just set up a wall between the right-side boxes at the B site and the wall in front of you. By jumping on it, you can block off both entrances to the B site.

Alternate B Site – Barrier Orb

Sometimes I like to switch up things with this lineup. Walk over to the three boxes in front of you. Facing the boxes from before, set up a wall around the corner. Jump on the wall and you will have the perfect shooting position. Enemies won’t usually expect someone to be firing from behind the boxes as they make their way to the site.

B Generator – Slow Orb

Go stand in the left corner of B Link. Line your Slow Orb so that the bottom edge touches the line of the first hexagon on the boxes and throw. This will slow down any enemies in the generator area.

Remember to perfect your moves in the offline mode before you test them out in a real battle.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023