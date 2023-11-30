Valorant: Best Sova Fracture Lineups and Setups

Image: Riot Games/ Attack of the Fanboy

With its H-shaped layout and massive size, Valorant’s Fracture is not an easy map to play on. Additionally, the fact that the bomb sites have multiple entries doesn’t make things easier. However, this is exactly where Sova shines with his bow and arrow.

This guide will walk you through the best Sova Fracture lineups and setups.

What are the Best Sova Fracture Lineups and Setups in Valorant?

I like to play these lineups and setups for attacking and defending with Sova on Fracture.

A Drop

Stand on the left corner of the barrier on A Gate. Once the barrier goes down, place your bar charge on the rock wall on your right. Fire with max charge and two bounces. Once the arrow lands, you will have a clear view of enemies pushing up A Dish. It’s a straightforward lineup most players can execute with ease.

A Site

Stand on the right corner at A Gate. Next, place your bounce boxes on the metal bar on top of the sign that reads, “Kingdom Industries.” Fire with one bar of charge. If you’re planning to attack A site, this arrow shall reveal all enemy positions at the site.

A Halls

For defending A Hall, I like to stand next to the box in A Main. Aim your crosshair on the left side of the text on the poster that reads, “Less Talking.” Fire with three bars of charge and one bounce. Not only will you be able to pinpoint enemy positions in the halls, but you can also get some kills from behind the box.

B Bench

For this one, stand at the edge of the generator. Aim your crosshair at the roof above you. Specifically, you want to aim at the bottom metal bar of the broken roof panel. Fire with three bars of charge and one bounce.

B Site

If I am retaking B site, I like to go with this lineup. Walk into B Link and line up your camera with the wall above the boxes. You want to aim at the left edge of the camera. Fire with max charge and one bounce. You will have a clear view of B site and B Tower and can easily retake the site.

B Main

For this one, stand next to the barrier at the spawn site. Now setting up your aim for this lineup is a little tricky. Instead of lining up your crosshair, you will want to place the left-drawn circle between the lines on the box in front of you. Fire with one bar of charge and one bounce. This should take care of any enemies pushing up B Main.

B Arcade

Stand next to the barrier at B Bench. Aim your crosshair at the blinking green screen on your left. Fire with max charge and one bounce to see enemies pushing up B Arcade.

Remember to communicate with your teammates throughout the match. You can’t be a solo act. These lineups work best when you have your teammates backing you up.

