Valorant – How to Unlock Agents

Anyone who plays the Valorant closed beta immediately gets access to five of the game’s ten agents, but how do you unlock additional agents? While you start out with Sova, Phoenix, Sage, Brimstone, and Jett, the rest must be unlocked before you can use them. That means you’ll have to take care of a few things before you can play as Raze, Cypher, Breach, Omen, or Viper. Thankfully, the process of unlocking new agents in Valorant isn’t too difficult, and you can acquire all ten characters just by playing the game.

Level Up to Unlock Your First Two Agents

Your first two new agents in Valorant can be obtained simply by leveling up. If you’re still new to the Valorant closed beta and haven’t unlocked your first two new agents yet, then you can check your progress at the main menu on the Latest tab. Here, you can see how much XP you need to earn to level up. You’ll be able to unlock your first new agent at level 5 and the second agent at level 10. This should only take a few hours, and then you can move onto unlocking the rest of the cast.

How to Unlock the Rest of the Valorant Agents

Obtaining the final three locked agents in Valorant can be a bit confusing, but once you figure out what to do, it’s fairly straightforward.

Navigate to the Collection tab of the main menu and select Agents. Click the Agent you want to unlock, then click the Activate button at the bottom of the screen. Play games to level up the agent’s contract to 5.

That’s all it takes to unlock a new agent in Valorant. After obtaining your first two agent unlocks via leveling up, you’ll have to level up the other agents’ contracts to unlock them. Contracts are like a mini battle pass that’s unique to every agent. Activating an agent’s contract, which you can do by following the steps above, will allow you to start earning XP to level the contract up. Contracts reward various items like sprays and other cosmetics, but they let you unlock the actual agent in question at level 5. XP can be earned just by playing matches with any character you already have. If you don’t want to grind XP, you can also spend 200 Valorant Points to purchase a level, which is about $2 USD. For 5 levels, it’s 1000 Valorant Points or $10 USD. Grinding games doesn’t take too long, so we don’t recommend buying the levels outright. Plus, it’s good to spend time with the agents you already have and learn how to play them effectively.