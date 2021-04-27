Update 2.08 has finally arrived for Valorant, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Seeing as this patch introduces a new act into the game, it’s no surprise the patch is so large. This is mainly due to the brand new map, Breeze! This coastal map brings with it plenty of long sightlines and older architecture, which should provide a brand new way to play Valorant. You can play the new tropical beauty across Deathmatch, Spike Rush, Escalation, Custom Games, and the new Breeze only mode. After two weeks, it’ll be available in both Unrated and Competitive as well. It isn’t the only thing to come with this patch, as there’s plenty to enjoy. Without further adieu, here’s everything to check out in Valorant update 2.08!

Valorant Update 2.08 Patch Notes

Breeze launches alongside a Breeze-only Unrated queue that will remain active for two weeks.

Breeze is also available in the standard queues for Deathmatch, Spike Rush, and Escalation as well as Custom games.

Game System Updates

Coach slots have been added to Tournament Mode Custom Games.

Coaches can spectate Tournament Mode games and are locked to observing the team chosen in the custom game lobby.

Coaches cannot use Map Pings, Team Chat, or Voice Chat in-game.

Coaches can use All Chat and Party Chat to allow for cases where they may need to communicate with a Tournament Moderator.

Coaches can pause a match in cases where that functionality is allowed to players.

Quality of Life

HRTF

We’ve heard your requests (and where they came from)! Weapon drop sounds have been added to HRTF.

Social Updates

Reporter Feedback has been added into the game (gives feedback on players you report).

Warnings are now enabled for first-offenders who need to be reminded of the in-game code of conduct. No excuses for bad behavior now!

Wild Rift players will now appear on the social panel.

Bugs

Agents

Fixed Killjoy’s Turret and Alarmbot icons disappearing when disabled.

Fixed Astra and Brimstone’s smokes from blocking flashes even when you are not fully inside them.

Fixed Viper’s Toxic Screen going longer than intended when it passed through the teleporter on Bind.

Fixed Viper’s Poison Cloud pickup distance being 200 instead of the intended 400.

Improved performance of Astra’s Nebula VFX on low settings.

Modes

Fixed a bug where, in Spike Rush, picking up the weapon upgrade orb with the Operator equipped would cause you to lose your Operator and receive nothing to replace it.

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing rank icons to disappear in Match History.

Fixed a bug that was causing Act Rank badges to show up on map loading screens in non-competitive modes.

Overall, update 2.08 for Valorant is incredibly solid. Alongside the awesome addition of the new map, plenty of new things have been added to support both players and the pro scene. Anyone who’s seen the pro scene knows that coaching slots can be invaluable both to get a clear perspective on the match and assist their team. That, along with the small but significant modification to HRTF, overall makes for a better game that is hard to oppose.

Valorant is available exclusively on PC. For more information regarding this patch, check out the official Valorant website.