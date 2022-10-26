Victoria 3: Everything You Need to Know About Goods and Resources

The entire goal of Victoria 3 is to turn your country into the greatest country in the world. However, you can’t do that unless you have a happy population, a thriving economy, and a powerful military. These three critical aspects of your country can be achieved by properly managing your country’s goods and resources. Of course, you can always cheat using console commands, but where’s the challenge in that? Once you learn how everything works, then managing your country will become second nature. Here is everything you need to know about goods and resources in Victoria 3.

Goods and Resources in Victoria 3

Goods and resources are essential to your country’s survival and development. The system may seem overwhelming at first, but once you understand how everything works, you will be able to grow your country to its maximum potential.

Goods Information Page

The Goods Information Page will tell you everything you need to know about the goods and resources in-game. You will see every Resource Potential, where it is produced, and where it’s consumed on this page.

Goods

Goods come from the states in your country. You will find four different types of goods in Victoria 3:

Industrial: Industrial goods are mainly consumed by buildings in the form of iron, coal, rubber, and lead and are outputted in more valuable goods. These goods are used to improve the GDP of your country

Industrial goods are mainly consumed by buildings in the form of iron, coal, rubber, and lead and are outputted in more valuable goods. These goods are used to improve the GDP of your country Luxury: Luxury goods are mainly consumed by populations through luxury drinks, fine foods, and fine clothing. Your poor population will avoid these goods as they can’t afford them, but your rich folks will buy these

Luxury goods are mainly consumed by populations through luxury drinks, fine foods, and fine clothing. Your poor population will avoid these goods as they can’t afford them, but your rich folks will buy these Military: Military goods are mainly consumed by buildings in the form of weapons, ammunition, and warships to supply your country’s army and navy

Military goods are mainly consumed by buildings in the form of weapons, ammunition, and warships to supply your country’s army and navy Staple: Staple goods are mainly consumed by populations in the form of basic food, wood, and clothes. Your wealthy population will avoid these goods, but your poor population will buy these

Note: Notice the use of mainly in describing each type of good. Populations can consume industrial and military goods when needed. Buildings can also consume luxury and staple goods when needed.

Resources

Resources are gathered and used by your country’s government.

You can discover three resources in your regions:

Gold

Oil

Rubber

These found resources will be added as Resource Potential.

Resource Potential

Resource Potential tells you what type of natural resource is available and how much you can gather from it. For instance, you can only gather a certain amount of gold from a region with the appropriate Gold Resource Potential.

Arable Land

Arable Land tells you the maximum amount of Agriculture a state can use for raising cattle or cultivating crops. Arable Land is shared between the buildings that require it. Unused Arable Land can be used as Subsistence Building, allowing your population to earn a basic living if they are unemployed.

Why Do I Need Goods and Resources?

Goods are the basic building blocks your people need to survive, and your country needs to develop a prosperous economy. Every population needs basic needs to be productive, gain wealth, and grow. If these needs are not met, they will be less productive, stunting your country’s economy and growth. Your buildings can convert goods from input goods to output goods that are far more valuable to your economy.

