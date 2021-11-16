Warframe Prime Resurgence: How to Get Started and All Possible Primes

Warframe is currently going through a ten-week-long event called the Prime Resurgence. This is the best time to start or continue your journey as a Tenno and sink your time into getting all the previous Primed Warframes. It’ll allow us to have a chance at gearing up as much as possible just in time for the New War. Here is what you need to know like how to get started and the available Warframes.

Warframe Prime Resurgence: How to get started

First, make sure your game is updated to the latest build. Starting today, upon your first login, Maroo will send you a message with a headline that reads, “Want Primes? There’s someone you need to meet”.

She’ll then send you some additional enticing words to meet someone at her Bazaar. You can access Maroo’s Bazaar on Mars, just off of Tharsis on the right-hand side. Within the next few months, these places will be a lot more populated than usual, so always opt to choose a calm or empty server instance.

This area has a layout exactly like a Relay, so just proceed forward. When you get to the statue area, look on the left-hand side. You will see someone with a vendor setup. Go up to her and meet Varzia Dax, a Dax warrior who is forever in your debt for saving her against Erra.

To repay you, she will grant you access to all vaulted Prime Warframes, accessories, and weapons from previous Prime Accesses. They are, however, being rotated in pairs on a weekly basis every Tuesday until its conclusion on January 25th.

Here are the Prime Vanguard and their rotation dates listed below:

Week 1 (November 16) – Mag Prime and Nova Prime

Week 2 (November 23) – Limbo Prime and Trinity Prime

Week 3 (November 30) – Mesa Prime and Hydroid Prime

Week 4 (December 7) – Volt Prime and Loki Prime

Week 5 (December 14) – Vauban Prime and Ash Prime

Week 6 (December 21) – Oberon Prime and Nekros Prime

Week 7 (December 28) – Saryn Prime and Valkyr Prime

Week 8 (January 4) – Ember Prime and Frost Prime

Week 9 (January 11) – Last Chance for Weeks 1-4, Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime

Week 10 (January 18) – Last Chance for Weeks 5-8, Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime

What you’ll need to earn the Prime Warframes

If you want to earn any of these Primes, you can either choose to take the premium or farming route. There are two new resources: Aya and Regal Aya. These are currencies that are exclusive to Varzia Dax.

Aya is obtained in any mission that can reward you with Void Relics. They can be traded for Relics that pertain to the drops for the Vaulted Warframes. They can also be used to earn Orokin Ducats and past Twitch Prime rewards.

Regal Aya is the currency that can only be obtained through paying actual money. You can buy them in bundles of 3, 7, or 15.

Here are the values for Regal Aya

Prime Warframe – 3 Regal Aya

Prime Weapon – 2 Regal Aya

Prime Customization – 1-2 Regal Aya

Prime Noggle – 1 Regal Aya

Single Prime Bundle – 6 Regal Aya

Dual Prime Bundle – 10 Regal Aya

Warframe is out now for free on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.