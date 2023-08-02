Warzone DMZ Battle Plans Location | Where to Find Konni Battle Notes and Cargo Ship Instructions

Image: Activision.

Among the many Shadow Company faction missions which debuted on DMZ together with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Warzone season 5, Battle Plans can be considered one of the most tricky, as it will task you with finding 3 Konni Battle Notes and 3 Cargo Ship Instructions and then dropping them into Dead Drops. But where exactly can you find the Battle Notes and the Cargo Ship Instructions needed to complete the Battle Plans mission in DMZ?

Where to Find Konni Battle Notes in DMZ

Noah, our staff writer, and DMZ expert was able to get one of the Konni Battle Notes needed to complete the Battle Plans mission in DMZ by heading to Ashika Island and then killing/looting the corpse of an armored hostile guarding a SAM site. In Noah’s case, the SAM site was located in Port Ashika, under zone H7.

Related: Warzone DMZ Abandoned Vehicle Location | Where to Find MRAP Key

With that said, we know that Konni Battle Plans aren’t exclusive to Ashika Island and thus can be dropped by Konni soldiers found all over the game’s three open-world DMZ maps. For a few locations sure to feature them, don’t forget to check out our guide to where to find Konni Soldiers in DMZ.

I recommend visiting SAM sites and clearing out the heavily armored Konni there for your best bet at finding Konni Battle Notes fast. Check the ground after your kills in hopes to find big, white maps labeled Konni Battle Notes.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Where to Find the Cargo Ship Instructions in DMZ

Although I was not able to personally find the Instructions, we do believe that given the way the game is structured as well as the locations of items like it, you will be able to find the Cargo Ship Instructions by interacting with the environment and unlocking locked crates and supply boxes either outside or inside of the game’s locked areas and Strongholds.

Though I’ve tried looking everywhere on cargo ships for the Cargo Ship Instructions, I’m guessing that they can be found in sunken cargo ships in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. Having a cargo ship key won’t hurt, either.

Many players on Reddit are finding Cargo Ship Instructions and Konni Battle Plans on Konni soldiers killed in Strongholds in Ashika Island and Vondel. If I were to start my Konni Battle Notes and Cargo Ship Instructions hunt anywhere, I’d start there.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5. The piece will be updated as we find more regarding where to find the Cargo Ship instructions.

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023