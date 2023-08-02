Warzone DMZ Abandoned Vehicle Location | Where to Find MRAP Key

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the Warzone DMZ Season 5 missions that is more challenging than it seems is the Abandoned Vehicle mission. First, you need to get your hands on an MRAP and then, you need to find the location of an MRAP and unlock the vehicle with the key. Here’s how to complete the Abandoned Vehicle mission in DMZ.

Where to Find MRAP Keys in Warzone DMZ

The best way to get an MRAP key in DMZ is to buy it from a Buy Station. Only Al Mazrah Buy Stations have an MRAP key and they are sold for $200,000 which is a lot. Without a wallet expansion, your max wallet holds $100,000, which means you need to make another $100,000 in the field to buy an MRAP key.

To earn cash fast, I recommend completing contracts, opening safes, and looting Strongholds. It’ll be difficult to get an extra $100,000 in one run, but it’s not impossible. Luckily, there is another way to get the MRAP key in DMZ.

You can also find an MRAP key. I’ve checked Strongholds and haven’t found MRAP keys, but you could get lucky and find one there. I’m guessing that MRAP keys can best be found behind locked doors, like in the Embassy for example. When we figure out the exact location you can find an MRAP key, we’ll update this article.

All MRAP Locations in Warzone DMZ

MRAPs are new heavily armored vehicles in Warzone that are only found in Al Mazrah. Every match I’ve played, I’ve found an MRAP near Hafid Port, Al Mazrah City, and Ahkdar Village. To find an MRAP, just open your tac-map and look for the MRAP icon. Mark it and move out.

Hopefully, you have an MRAP key because you can’t start the vehicle without the key. Without the key, you can’t complete the Abandoned Vehicle mission. This one may take some time, but be patient and you’ll complete the Abandoned Vehicle mission before you know it.

