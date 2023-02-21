Where to Find and Use the US Embassy Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Call of Duty: Warzone 2

The U.S. Embassy in Warzone 2.0 DMZ‘s Al Mazrah map is loaded with valuable hidden loot. Unfortunately, every entrance into the fortified building is locked, meaning that players won’t be able to get in until they find the U.S. Embassy Key. Here is how to find and use the U.S. Embassy Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where is the U.S. Embassy Key Located in Warzone 2.0 DMZ?

Like all of Warzone 2 DMC’s other keys, the U.S. Embassy Key isn’t hidden in a specific location on the map. Instead, it has a random chance of being found in weapons caches, supply drops, or on the bodies of fallen enemies. This means that players have no choice but to check every NPC they kill and loot every box they find until they find it.

U.S. Embassy Location in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Once players have the U.S. Embassy Key, they will have to make their way to the building. Fortunately, the U.S. Embassy is one of Al Mazrah’s most identifiable landmarks. Nestled near the heart of the city in the northeast region of the map, the Embassy is a blocky building surrounded by a thick concrete wall.

While players can get past the wall by jumping on one of the many creates and vehicles next to it, the Embassy is patrolled by heavily-armed NPC soldiers who can quickly kill players who recklessly try to rush into the building. Once all of the enemies have been safely dispatched, all players have to do is walk up and use the U.S. Embassy Key to unlock one of the many doors leading into the building.

However, the interior of the Embassy is just as heavily-guarded as the exterior, and the claustrophobic hallways and stairwells that connect its different floors and rooms can make clearing out the building a challenging endeavor. To ensure they survive long enough to claim the weapons and supplies inside, players will want to work with their squadmates and coordinate a strategy to clear out the Embassy before rival players can swoop in and make things even trickier.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023