The KV Broadside is one of the new weapons that dropped in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. As part of the Kastov family of guns, it looks just like the other AK-styled weapons, but as a shotgun. Will it be as good as the still good, but recently nerfed 762 and 74u? Well, we can help you get the best loadout for the KV Broadside in Warzone 2 to get some wins.

Best KV Broadside Shotgun Loadout in Warzone 2.0

Typically, it isn’t recommended to use a weapon like a shotgun as they aren’t too great in Warzone. They’re better in the standard Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer since you don’t have to worry about things like body armor and long distances. However, you can still make decent work out of the gun as a close-range swap when you run out of ammo on your primary.

Optic : XTEN Angel-40

: XTEN Angel-40 Stock : Spetsnaz S10 Stock

: Spetsnaz S10 Stock Barrel : Gunner D20

: Gunner D20 Muzzle : SA MX-50

: SA MX-50 Ammunition: 12 Gauge Explosive

This might seem like an unconventional setup given that this makes you lose mobility and recoil. What you get instead is an extreme increase in damage, range, and accuracy. This setup is not meant for you to use as a main primer to crack a shield and down a player. Instead, it’s to finish off someone who is shieldless and in the same building or close proximity as you.

The scope is typically a weird choice to have on a shotgun, but trust it. You could increase the range by using a 4.0x zoom scope or more, but it does make the shotgun significantly slower.

So, with this loadout at your disposal now, you’ll also want to get that Gold camo as well! Hopefully you will be able to achieve that.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023