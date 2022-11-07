Nothing screams dedication more than equipping a camo in Modern Warfare 2. Similar to Calling Cards, using your favorite camo gives an extra layer of personalization that makes the game even more enjoyable. Unfortunately, players have been complaining about being unable to unlock the gold camo. Given the effort to complete the mastery camo challenges, it can be painful to experience this. If you are facing this issue, here’s how to fix Modern Warfare 2 gold camo not unlocking!

How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Gold Camo Not Unlocking Bug

Some players are facing an issue where they cannot see the final challenge required to unlock the gold camo. Thankfully, even though the challenge doesn’t appear on your screen, you can still complete it. All you need to do is to get three kills without dying ten times. This challenge should be a piece of cake if you’ve reduced the recoil on your gun and tuned your weapon. Upon completing this challenge, you can unlock the gold camo in Modern Warfare 2.

Additionally, there’s a second bug associated with the gold camo not unlocking. Unlike the one above, this bug prevents players from selecting the gold camo using a mouse, making them unable to equip it on PC. As of now, there is no official fix for this yet, but you can navigate to the gold camo option using the directional WASD keys on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can connect a controller to equip the camo.

Bugs like these tend to happen on newly released games. Fortunately, they can be solved quickly. You can use the two methods above to fix the issue while waiting for Activision and Infinity Ward to release an official patch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2022