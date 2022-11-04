Given Modern Warfare 2 is an FPS game, aiming is everything. If the movement of your gun looks like it’s going to fly every time you shoot, it will give you a disadvantage. Thankfully, with some tips and tweaks to your settings, you can reduce the recoil and camera shake in-game, giving you a smoother experience. Here’s how to reduce recoil and improve your accuracy in Modern Warfare 2!

How to Reduce Recoil and Improve Accuracy in Modern Warfare 2

Recoil is an in-game mechanism where your camera and gun shake every time you fire a weapon. Depending on which kind of weapon you use, some heavy weapons generally have more recoil and screen shake. To reduce recoil in Modern Warfare 2, you can apply these settings below.

The first thing you need to do is to max out your Field of View (FOV) setting. This setting will give your game a zoomed-out look, so you can see more of what’s happening on your screen. It will also give you a less perceived recoil on your screen. If your hardware can handle it, we’d recommend setting it to 120.

Second, set Affected to your ADS Field of View setting. This will try to keep your optical zoom as close to your Field of View number as possible when using certain zoom optics, like the holographic or red dot sights. This setting may not significantly change your gameplay, but it might help if you play in close-quarter fights.

Afterward, make sure that you set your Weapon Field of View to Wide. Setting it to Wide will reduce your weapon movement due to the scale. Lastly, set your 1st Person Camera Movement setting to 50%. This setting will prevent your camera from shaking too much and throwing your aim off.

To sum it up, here are all the settings you should tweak:

Field of View: 120 (if possible)

120 (if possible) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50%

Keep in mind that once you have applied these settings, you also need to fiddle with weapon tuning in Modern Warfare 2. You can try to opt for lower recoil by reducing another stat. Most importantly, ensure that you use the right attachments and the most comfortable sensitivity for yourself in-game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022