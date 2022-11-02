Modern Warfare 2 has customization options that allow anybody to be creative with their profile. Among these options, players will get to select a Calling Card, a background that appears on your player card in menus, lobbies, and during matches. Although equipping a Calling Card does not affect your gameplay, it can indicate that you are an experienced player that shouldn’t be underestimated! If you’re interested in using them, here’s how to unlock Modern Warfare 2 calling cards.

How to Unlock All Modern Warfare 2 Calling Cards

In Modern Warfare 2, you can unlock Calling Cards by progressing through the campaign, multiplayer, and challenges. It can take quite some time before you can unlock all of them, but if you’re looking for a quick way, we’d suggest completing camo mastery challenges. Here is a list of all Modern Warfare 2 calling cards you can unlock via the weapon mastery challenges:

Gold Mastery Calling Card – unlock the Gold camo and get 100 kills with it.

– unlock the Gold camo and get 100 kills with it. Platinum Mastery Calling Card – unlock the Platinum camo and get 200 kills with it.

– unlock the Platinum camo and get 200 kills with it. Polyatomic Mastery Calling Card – unlock the Polyatomic camo and get 300 kills with it.

– unlock the Polyatomic camo and get 300 kills with it. Orion Mastery Calling Card – unlock the Orion camo and get 400 kills with it.

Keep in mind that weapon mastery calling cards are weapon-specific. So, if you want to unlock it for a particular weapon, you must finish that challenge using it. Additionally, if you decide to complete the campaign mode, you will be able to unlock these Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2:

Soap’s Determination Calling Card – complete the Strike Campaign Mission.

– complete the Strike Campaign Mission. Chainlinked Calling Card – complete the Borderline Campaign Mission on any difficulty.

– complete the Borderline Campaign Mission on any difficulty. Gaz Calling Card – complete the Recon by Fire Campaign Mission on any difficulty.

– complete the Recon by Fire Campaign Mission on any difficulty. Shadow Company Ops Calling Card – complete the Alone Campaign Mission on any difficulty.

How to Equip a Calling Card

Once you’ve earned a Calling Card, it’s time to equip them and show them off to the world! You will only need to head to Options or Menu. Afterward, select Social, and open the Showcase tab. Click on your name on top of the Online Friends list, Edit Showcase, then select the Calling Card tab. You can see all the Calling Cards you have unlocked and choose the one you want to display on your profile.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022