Why is building 21 inactive in Warzone 2.0 DMZ?

Building 21 is the latest area to be added to Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode. It is a special smaller map with tons of new loot and enemies to fight as well as new quests to complete. Many players are ready to jump right into the new area but are disappointed to see that Building 21 is currently inactive. Let’s go over why Building 21 is inactive and when it will be active again in Warzone 2 DMZ.

What Does Building 21 Being Inactive Mean in Warzone 2 DMZ

Since Building 21 is the new hotspot for most DMZ players, everyone is going to want to play it. However, this map is supposed to be a hard location to go to. This is why you need to find a keycard to even queue for the mode. However, many players have their keycards in hand and are still not able to get into the game mode.

This is because the map is also on a timed rotation as well as needing the keycard to get into it. There are set times during which the ability to queue into Building 21 will be available. Right now it seems like the times that Building 21 will be active are on the weekends. It seems to unlock on Friday and remain open until Monday.

There is no word on why this is the case aside from the in-game reason. The reason in-game is that you can’t roll up to Building 21 whenever you want is that it is heavily guarded and time is needed to set up an operation to allow you to infiltrate the building.

This makes sense as the building houses a new weapon that players will be fighting over. If you do manage to get your hands on the weapon and extract with it, you will be able to use it in Multiplayer and Warzone 2, similarly to the M13B.

Since the game mode is so limited, it is sure to be quite full during the weekends when it is active. Just make sure that you stockpile a few keycards during the week. So you can keep going back into Building 21 until you manage to get the weapon out.

Even if you don’t want the new weapon, there will be plenty of new missions and high-tier enemies to kill inside Building 21 for you to gain a bunch of battlepass XP. As well as plenty of close-quarters PVP action since the whole match takes place in a single building.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022