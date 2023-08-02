Warzone DMZ Deal With the Devil | Where to Get a Disguise

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone DMZ is packed with various gear that you can use to get an upper edge on your enemies, but the Deal With the Devil mission for Shadow Company requires you to find the “Disguise” gear. I found that tracking down this piece of equipment can take a little while if you don’t know where to look. This article will take you through where to find a Disguise quickly in Warzone DMZ.

Where to Get a Disguise in DMZ

Disguises can be found across the map in containers such as Duffel Bags and Supply Crates. I recommend jumping on the train in Al Mazrah to find a Disguise since this is where I found one the quickest. When you spawn into the map, make your way to the train which you will see on the map making its way around the tracks, and search through all the containers.

After you find a Disguise, for the Deal With the Devil mission you need to equip it. This can be done by going into your inventory, hovering over it, and equipping the Disguise. You will now blend in with the enemy faction specific to the map you are on.

Where to Find a Scavenger Buy Station in DMZ

The next step of the Deal With the Devil mission informs you that you need to buy an item at the “Scavenger’s Buy Station” which has confused many players. At first thought, I believed this was just a regular buy station or part of the barter system but it wasn’t. Instead, you will need to have the Disguise on while you go up to the Scavenger enemy boss and buy from there as a Redditor discovered: it still needs to be fully confirmed but it is the best bet at the moment.

The Scavenger can be found in a few locations but it varies. The “Hafid Port” or “The Quarry” in Al Mazrah is the place I recommend you search around first. Now that you know where to find a Disguise you can get busy completing this specific Shadow Company mission by finding the Scavenger.

Authors Note: I have been playing through the Deal With the Devil Mission on PlayStation 5.

