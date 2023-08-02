Warzone DMZ Thinning the Herd | Where to Find Konni Soldiers

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Shadow Company is a new Faction in Warzone DMZ Season 5, and one of the first missions you need to complete is Thinning the Herd. To complete this mission, you need to kill five Konni soldiers in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island and five Konni soldiers in Vondel. But, where can you find Konni soldiers in DMZ? Here’s your answer.

Related: How to Unlock Wallet in Warzone 2 DMZ

Where to Find Konni Soldiers in Warzone DMZ

Since the Thinning the Herd mission in DMZ requires you to kill a number of Konni soldiers in Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel, you need to know where to find Konni soldiers and learn to identify which soldiers are Konni soldiers.

There are many factions fighting each other in DMZ Season 5, so finding Konni soldiers is hard since they aren’t the only soldiers on the battlefield. I’ve found the easiest way to identify Konni soldiers is to look for the soldiers in black and red. The red is very muted and usually found on their face, but after knowing how to recognize Konni soldiers, it does get easier.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I’ve found the best location to find Konni soldiers in DMZ is in active combat zones. Active combat zones don’t appear on your tac-map, sadly, but they can be found in every Excursion zone, but more specifically, by listening for nearby fighting at POIs.

In active combat zones, there are multiple factions fighting each other. While it’s hard to survive in these zones, if you ambush the Konni soldiers, you can take out five or six really quickly and satisfy the Thinning the Herd mission fast.

Now that you know how to find and identify Konni soldiers in DMZ and have completed the Thinning the Herd mission, you might want help on an extra hard mission like Shopkeeper’s Request which requires you to find Koschei Complex keys and cat statues.

- This article was updated on August 2nd, 2023