Warzone Free COD Points – How to Get WW2 COD Points

Call of Duty: WWII is free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4, but the game also comes with an additional bonus that Modern Warfare and Warzone players are sure to appreciate: some free COD Points. COD Points are the currency of the Call of Duty series, money that can be spent in shops across each and every modern Call of Duty game. First spotted on the Warzone subreddit, Call of Duty: WWII offers a starting bonus of 1100 free COD Points to new players, but these 1100 COD Points can be used in Warzone and Modern Warfare as long as you use the same account. There aren’t any hoops to jump through or loopholes to find. It’s as easy as logging in and claiming a free bundle. This is how to get free COD Points from Call of Duty: WWII to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

How to Get Free COD Points from Call of Duty: WWII

To get free COD Points from Call of Duty: WWII, you first need to install the game. This only works if you are new to the game, as the bonus 1100 COD Points are only available to new players. Thankfully, the game is currently free to download on PS4 via PlayStation Plus, so just claim the game that way if you’re on PlayStation. Once the game is installed, boot up multiplayer and head to the Mail area. There, you’ll be able to claim your “Digital Edition Bonus Content” of 1100 COD Points. Some players are reporting that the COD Points aren’t showing up for them, and others have reported success after backing out to the main menu and trying again. There’s also the possibility that Activision has shut the entire thing down to force players to buy COD Points themselves, but people are still able to successfully claim the free COD Points at the time of writing.

After claiming the bonus content, close the game and log into either Modern Warfare or Warzone. Provided you’re still on the same account, the 1100 COD Points should appear in your total balance. You can then spend them on whatever you’d like. The Season 3 Battle Pass is coming to a close, so you can buy extra tiers with your bonus COD Points, or you can spend them on a fancy new weapon blueprint or operator bundle.