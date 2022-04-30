Warzone Operation Monarch: Release Date, Godzilla and Kong Skins, and More Details

Call of Duty: Warzone is preparing for a new event with season three already released for players to enjoy everything that it has to offer. The new event is named Operation Monarch and you will even get a chance to control Godzilla or Kong in this unique and intriguing event that is sure to bring masses of players to the game. This guide article will go over everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Operation Monarch.

Warzone Operation Monarch Release Date and Modes

The latest event will go live at 9 AM Pacific Time on the 11th of May so not too long to wait before you will be able to dive into the event! In turn, you will want to know as much as you can about what the event holds before it releases. The event will also include an entirely new game mode for the experience which is said to have been inspired by the best experiences throughout Warzone’s history that players have enjoyed. This is a great piece of information for players!

How To Get Godzilla and King Kong Skins in Warzone

There are even new skins you will be able to unlock during the event by purchasing Tracer Packs as one way of obtaining them. If you are wanting to showcase your admiration for the franchises then with these skins you will certainly be able to do that. Make sure you are ready to play through the event when it releases so you can take advantage of everything that it has for you.

Of course, because it is an event, there are likely some challenges for you to work your way through and these will probably have a lot of rewards linked to them so be sure to complete them if there are some challenges on the 11th of May for you to play through.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.