What Do Firebound and Flare Buffs Do in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023? Explained

Are you wanting to know what the Flare and Firebound Buffs do in Destiny 2?

July 18th, 2023 by Gordon Bicker
Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has had many events over its years since release and Solstice has been one of the main staples, of course, there are sometimes extra little additions added every year such as buffs. If you were planning to take to Bonfire Bash, you will want to be sure to know about these buffs. This article will take you through what the Firebound and Flare buffs do in Destiny 2 Solstice 2023.

Flare and Firebound Buffs Explained for Destiny 2 Solstice 2023

What is one thing players want more of in Destiny 2, weapons you say? Why no, buffs of course! With Flare and Firebound you will be able to bring an all-new strategy to your Bonfire Bash matches and even more. Written in the table below is everything you should take note of about these buffs before you make your way into the Solstice festivities.

BuffFound inBenefits and Explanation
FlareVanguard Ops Playlist and Bonfire BashIf you defeat enemies quickly you will unleash an area of effect fire around you which can easily inflict damage on your foes — definitely a great time to bring the heat in the Summer!
FireboundBonfire BashWhen you are close to any fireteam member you will automatically have increased rates of Super Regeneration and Recovery. For this reason, I would highly recommend that you go into Bonfire Bash with a full fireteam to make the most of this.

Related: Destiny 2 Solstice 2023 Has a Huge Benefit You Don’t Want to Miss

As can be observed, these buffs will easily be able to change the tide of a Bonfire Bash round so be sure to make use of them. Flare is a personal favorite of mine because who doesn’t love some area of effect fire in games?

Will the Flare and Firebound Buffs Still Be Available After Solstice 2023?

It isn’t likely that Flare and Firebound will stick around for players after Solstice 2023, instead, I think they will be removed but could possibly return in future Solstice events. The buffs are actually nicely designed and mechanically they are rewarding and useful to have — making a return much more possible in my opinion.

Related: Bungie Buffs 17 Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Now that you know everything there is about the Firebound and Flare buffs, it’s time to bash away at Destiny 2 and put that knowledge to the test!

About The Author

Avatar photo

Gordon is a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy, a Games Design (BA) Honours student, and a Video Game Ambassador. He has been writing at AOTF for over a year and a half, with four years of games writing experience for outlets like Green Man Gaming. When he's not busy, he'll no doubt be experiencing games, writing poetry, playing guitar, adventuring, or happily starting a new Skyrim playthrough! As an avid Final Fantasy XIV player, he also hopes that you'll gain a warm feeling from his community stories. Gordon has reported on Fallout 4 and Destiny 2, whose favorite genres include action RPGs, MMORPG's and First Person Shooters but is always experimenting with many other types of games.

More Stories by Gordon Bicker

More on Attack of the Fanboy :