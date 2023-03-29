What Do the Green, Blue, and Golden Eggs do in Fortnite? All Hen Party Buffs in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite‘s v24.10 Spring Break event will bring players of the Battle Royale mode to a spring-like version of the island with flowers and easter bunny vibes. Besides the new setting, the update will bring a whole new array of augments and buffs in the form of eggs—called Hen Eggs— that players can gather during their match. But what do these eggs do, and how can they help you make your way to victory? We have everything you need to know about these colored eggs and their effects.

All Hen Party Eggs and Their Effects in Fortnite

Players can find three different colored eggs during their match—Green, Blue, and Gold. While these eggs can be hard to come by, depending on their rarity, once players locate them, they will be rewarded beautifully with a slight buff. Below are all colored eggs and their effects.

Green Eggs (Heal Eggs) – Regenerates player’s health and shield over time.

– Regenerates player’s health and shield over time. Blue Eggs (Hop Eggs) – Temporarily grants the player a low gravity effect and provides a small amount of health.

– Temporarily grants the player a low gravity effect and provides a small amount of health. Gold Eggs – Grants the players with bars that act as an in-game currency. These eggs are the only ones that players cannot add to their inventory and can only be interacted with to acquire the effect.

To find these eggs, players must first find chickens scattered across the map—each different colored. Green and Purple chickens are the ones players should keep an eye out for, as these are the types that lay the eggs listed above.

Spring Breakout Event Schedule

The Spring Breakout event officially started on March 30, 2023, and is scheduled to end on April 11, 2023. This gives players plenty of time to go easter egg hunting and use their effects against other players. While the event lasts a couple of weeks, it will also provide daily event quests that players can tackle for the rewards and augments they provide.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023