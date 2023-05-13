What Does Sage’s Will Do in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sage’s Will is a key item in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Players must search far and wide to find one, as it is one of the rarest items in all of Hyrule. They can be found behind puzzles, sky islands, and secret chests as you progress through each region. You may be wondering what exactly Sage Will does for Link since the game doesn’t give you much information to go on. Here is why you should find this key item.

What is the Purpose of Sage’s Will in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you complete each main Regional Phenomena Quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will acquire the power of the Sage Companion you helped during that quest. These powers will summon the Sage’s ability, and Link can use them in other battles around Hyrule. This is where Sage’s Will comes into play and becomes extremely useful.

Sage’s Will will allow the player to upgrade the Sage’s ability through a Goddess Statue. Like Light of Blessings, players must collect four Sages Will to upgrade the ability to the next level. This ability’s next level is called “Solemn Vow.”

How to Find a Sage’s Will

As mentioned previously, Sage’s Will is a rare item, and so far, I have only found one of these in the land of Hyrule. But I can give you a headstart and tell you that one is above the Upland Zorana Skytower. The location of this Sky Tower is shown in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Take this sky tower to the skies and aim for the giant sphere-looking mechanism. It won’t be far from the point you shoot out of the Sky Tower, so you won’t need to fly far. Below is where the Sage’s Will is located on the Sky Map.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you reach the giant sphere, you need to aim for the circle in the middle of it. The sphere is constantly rotating but slowly, so timing is essential here. If you miss the hole, fast-travel back down to the tower and give it another try!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once inside the sphere — you can find the Sage’s Will on the bottom floor. To get to the bottom floor, stop the fan on the turning pedestal, and then a gap will open up for you to enter.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023