What Games are Included in the TMNT Cowabunga Collection?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is finally here and it contains many of the original TMNT beat ’em ups. If you enjoyed the latest TMNT bash, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, then you’ll love the new Cowabunga Collection. We’ve even already ranked all of the best TMNT games for you. Without further adieu, here are all of the games in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

All Games in the TMNT Cowabunga Collection

If you are a fan of the turtles, then we have good news for you. The TMNT Cowabunga Collection contains 13 classic TMNT games in it. Though the games range all the way back to the 1980s, each title has an HD facelift, save states, modern control schemes, and more. With their original consoles, here are all of the TMNT games that will be playable in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection:

Arcade

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 1989

– 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time – 1991

NES

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 1989

– 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game – 1990

– 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project – 1991

– 1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters – 1994

Super Nintendo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time – 1992

– 1992 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters – 1993

Sega Genesis

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist – 1992

– 1992 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters – 1993

Game Boy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan – 1990

– 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers – 1991

– 1991 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue – 1993

With the Cowabunga Collection, all of these previously lost TMNT games can be yours to play over and over again. You’ll be able to play with your friends locally or online. Enjoy the new Cowabunga Collection and, if you’re looking for more, check out our TMNT news page.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is available now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.