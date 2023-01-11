What Happens At The End of Stranded Deep? Stranded Deep Ending Explained

As gamers find themselves entranced by the ocean blue in Stranded Deep, they’ll need to keep pushing towards their survival to ensure that someday they may be saved by a passing ship or plane. Needing to keep themselves alive against sharks, creatures of the jungle, and so much more is exhausting, but maybe someday they’ll escape.

As players approach the ending of this particular title, they may be wondering what they just witnessed. There are bound to be spoilers ahead, so for players hoping to witness this for themselves, turn back now. However, for those players that have already finished the game, let’s discuss what may have happened at the end of Stranded Deep.

What Does The Ending Of Stranded Deep Mean?

As players work on surviving the wild of the Pacific Ocean, they’ll be able to continue working on repairs for the plane that they landed on the island with. As players continue to repair the plane while also ensuring that they’re keeping themselves healthy, they’ll finally trigger the ending cutscene, which is a bit of a doozy.

Once players have obtained the final pieces to get the plane operational again, they’ll finally have a chance to leave the island that they’ve been stranded on for so long. Hopping into the plane and leaving the island, things seem fine and dandy for just a moment, a small piece of solace for our hero or heroine in this adventure.

However, things take a bit of a mind-bending twist, as players soon find themselves crashing into the very plane that they crashed in at the beginning of the game, giving the game a bit of a LOST flavor with a never-ending time loop. Are they stuck this way forever? It seems that it’s left open-ended for this particular reason, so players will have a reason to go back in and survive once again.

Is There An Alternate Ending In Stranded Deep?

Unfortunately, no matter how well players do on this adventure, there is no alternate ending. They are forever stuck in this time loop, meaning that everything that they do is all for naught time and time again. While it would be interesting to see an alternate, good ending added to the game, it seems that the developers had a particular idea and mind and ran with it.

Alas, no matter how much clay you gather, or how good you do with your survival instincts, players are bound to repeat their fate over and over again. However, this may be good news, since this particular title is quite enjoyable to play. Maybe it’s a blessing that we’ll never get the chance to actually leave the island.

Stranded Deep is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023