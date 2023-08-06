Image: Larian Studios

Are you wondering what to do with the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? You may encounter a Spider Egg Sac while adventuring, similar to finding an Owlbear Egg. Spiders guard this sac, and its purpose may not be immediately evident. However, if utilized correctly, it can be more valuable than expected and even allow you to become a proud spider parent. Follow these instructions so you know how to get and use the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to get the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

To find the Spider Egg Sac, head to coordinates X:149 Y:366.

Image: Larian Studios

Once there, you will perform a Perception check and will be able to interact with a Rocky Crevice if passed. If your custom character lacks the necessary Wisdom stat to pass the Perception check, consider using a Companion like Shadowheart, who has a better chance of success due to her high Wisdom stat.

Image: Larian Studios

After you successfully pass the Perception check, you will then have two more that you will need to pass before you can get the pouch and Spider Egg Sac.

Animal Handling – DC 15: Speak softly to the spiders in hopes of calming them. I again recommend using Shadowheart due to her high Wisdom stat.

Speak softly to the spiders in hopes of calming them. Sleight of Hand – DC 15: Dart your hand in, hoping to snatch the bag. I recommend using Astarion since he has a high Dexterity stat, which will help pass the check.

Dart your hand in, hoping to snatch the bag.

If you fail the Animal Handling check, the option will no longer be available. However, the spiders will bite your hand if you fail the Sleight of Hand check. You can attempt the Sleight of Hand check for a second time but will be engaged in a battle against the spiders if you fail again. Regardless of your outcome, you can still get the pouch and the Spider Egg Sac.

How to Use the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Larian Studios

Here’s how to use the Spider Egg Sac in Baldur’s Gate 3:

Open your Inventory .

. Remove the Spider Egg Sac from the pouch.

the Spider Egg Sac from the pouch. Right-click on the Spider Egg Sac.

on the Spider Egg Sac. Select the Drop Item option.

option. Attack the Spider Egg Sac on the ground.

I recommend being a bit away from the spider egg sac and shooting it with a ranged attack, as it will explode once shot. After that, a group of five spiders will spawn. They will help attack anything you are fighting and follow you until you perform a long rest.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023