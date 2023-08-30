When Does Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence Release in Call of Duty Warzone?

Image: Activision.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is set to bring a true platoon of new content to the game, from Lara Croft to the new Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence map, which will allow you to play the mode within the limits of the Al Mazrah’s POI. But when will the Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence become available in Call of Duty Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence Release Date

Activision revealed that the Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence will become available for players worldwide between September 4 and 10, 2023. Al Bagra Fortress will be available as part of the game’s new Fort Resurgence playlist once available.

Season 5 Reloaded also marked the debut of Mace, Shadow Company’s vicious enforcer, and rapper 21 Savage as new operators. Tier 3, 4, and 5 missions for the Shadow Company faction were also added to DMZ.

A new series of Camo Challenges and three new weapons —the Pickaxe, the 9mm Daemon handgun, and the Lachmann Shroud submachine gun— also debuted together with the new update.

How to Get the New Season 5 Reloaded Weapons in Warzone

You can get the Pickaxe, the 9mm Daemon, and the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone by first unlocking sector E0 in the game’s Battle Pass Grid. Once you do that, you will be able to get the Pickaxe and the 9mm Daemon by completing their challenges and then expending 1 BP token. The Lachmann Shroud is the ultimate reward for sector E0, and can only be claimed after you unlock all of the remaining sector rewards.

You can get BP tokens for free by accumulating BP XP, which you can earn by simply playing the game. You can increase the amount of XP you will earn per match by making use of BP XP Tokens.

