Image: Blizzard Entertainment

As we’re quickly approaching the mid-season of Overwatch 2, many players are starting to wonder, when does Season 3 end? After winding things down with the Valentine’s Loverwatch event, where do we go from here? We have some answers.

When Does Overwatch 2 Season 3 End?

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 ends on Monday, April 10, 2023. From now until the date the season ends, players have just over a month to earn all the necessary levels to at least earn the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.

Of course, a good way to complete the Battle Pass faster is by completing the daily, weekly, and seasonal challenges. With the massive boosts to XP per challenge completed, you can earn several tiers within a day’s worth of playing.

Note that a good way to also rank up your pass faster is by playing with a pre-made group consisting of friends or from an LFG. You’ll earn additional XP that way. The bonus is also applied on top of the 20% boost you get from the premium BP boost.

Finally, if you want to be the hero of your team, you can play support or a flex role to earn that 500 extra Battle Pass XP. Since those roles are picked less in matchmaking, you’re going to be compensated accordingly, which should be seen as a win-win here.

With only a month left before this current season ends, there’s also the One-Punch Man collaboration event to look forward to. Since there are going to be challenges to unlock some cosmetics, there is no doubt that there will be some that grant XP. On top of those already in the Pass, this will act as a good boost for last-chance players.

The season hasn’t lost steam yet, so there’s still plenty of time to at least finish the base part of the Battle Pass. As for prestige levels, you’ll definitely have to grind more for those if they matter to you.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023