Overwatch 2 One Punch Man Event: Start Time, Skins, Rewards, and More

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

As we’re fully into the swing of things in Season 3 of Overwatch 2, we received a lot of shakeup to the meta and an interesting battle pass. However, one standout thing from that was the One Punch Man crossover announcement. So here, we will go over details about the One Punch Man event in Overwatch 2 like what to expect and more.

When Does the Overwatch 2 One Punch Man Event Start?

The collab event is set to start on March 7, 2023, on all platforms. It’s also going to run from that day all the way until April 6, 2023. There should be plenty of time to determine whether or not you’re going to buy a skin or take part in the month-long event.

Expect this to launch alongside the midseason patch that many have been looking forward to. This might also contain some balance changes to the roster along with a new rotation of Overwatch League skins.

All Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Crossover Skins

As we have already seen in the past, Doomfist is going to get a Saitama costume. This is one of the few skins that we’ll see during the event. It’s unclear how we’ll obtain him at this time, though his costume is likely to be earned by spending Overwatch coins.

Related: Overwatch 2 Shop Reset: When Do New Skins and Cosmetics Cycle in the Store?

Image: Blizzard

Image: Blizzard

Image: Blizzard

Image: Blizzard

Additionally, we’ll also be seeing the Terrible Tornado Kiriko Legendary skin. It’s going to cost 2,100 Overwatch coins in the shop as part of a bundle. The contents of the bundle include a name card, a victory pose, and the skin of course.

What we should also be expecting is the Mumen Rider Soldier: 76 skin. This is the only skin that is guaranteed to be obtained by completing challenges during the event. We do not know what the challenges are just yet. Whether they are earned from playing a specific new game mode or just by completing challenges similar to those on this season’s Battle Pass is to be determined.

Finally, we’re also getting a Genos crossover skin for Genji. The look and physique of the character translate very well for the OG ninja of Overwatch. It’s also unclear if this will be obtainable via challenges or by spending Overwatch coins in the shop. The latter is more likely the outcome.

Remember, you will have about a month’s worth of playing if you want to get a certain skin or at least take the free route and snag the Soldier skin.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023