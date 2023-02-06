Overwatch 2 x One-Punch Man Collaboration Announced for Season 3

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment has announced an official collaboration between Overwatch 2 and the hit anime/manga series One-Punch Man.

Doomfist, outfitted as Saitama, One Punch Man’s central protagonist, made an unexpected appearance in Overwatch 2 Season Three’s reveal trailer, along with the announcement of a One-Punch Man-themed event occurring from March 7 to April 6.

According to an official blog post, this upcoming event will bring new One-Punch Man skins and cosmetics to Overwatch 2, including Doomfist’s Saitama skin showcased in the trailer. New cosmetics will be revealed before the beginning of the event on March 7. An announced Legendary skin will also be available to earn via “themed challenges.”

This event marks Overwatch 2‘s first collaboration with another significant IP. In September 2022, Overwatch’s vice president and commercial leader, Jon Spector, expressed his interest in crossover events with other brands due to his enjoyment of Fortnite‘s brand partnerships.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Asian Mythology” is the theme chosen for Season Three and will feature “some of [the] most unique skins to date,” including Kikirko’s Amaterasu Mythic skin, a dumpling-themed Zenyatta skin, and a host of other Asian-inspired cosmetics spread throughout the Battle Pass and in-game shop.

Other upcoming Overwatch 2 events include the return of PachiMari Roadhog alongside a new limited-time Kill Confirmed game mode and the Ultimate Valentine’s Event featuring the ridiculously beautiful Cupid Hanzo skin, a Hanzo 4v4 Arcade mode, and themed challenges.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If Hanzo‘s charming smile wasn’t enough to get you into the Valentine’s Day mood, a playable text-based dating sim, Loverwatch, will be launched alongside the event starting February 13. Players can choose between Mercy or Genji in a non-canon romantic storyline. Unlocking the secret ending will reward the player with a brand-new Highlight Intro.

Players will be earning even more rewards starting February 7 with the highly-welcomed change to the Credits system. Players can now earn 1500 Credits in the Battle Pass‘ free track and a further 500 in the Premium track to spend in the Hero Gallery.

Furthermore, almost all Epic and Legendary skins from the original Overwatch have been made available for purchase permanently, even when their respective event isn’t currently active.

Other additions to Season Three include Hero modifications, a brand-new map set in Antarctica, new advanced workshop tools, accessibility improvements, and a “Streamer Mode” that allows content creators to hide sensitive information while streaming.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 launches on February 7 for PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023