All Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man Skins

Image: Blizzard

Overwatch 2 players will always be on the lookout for interesting events such as the introduction of One Punch Man Skins into the game. Whenever there are new skins available players will try to unlock them as quickly as possible. Before the anime makes its debut in the game on March 7, this article will inform you of all the Overwatch 2 One Punch Man Skins.

Every One Punch Man Skin for Overwatch 2

Terrible Tornado | Kiriko Skin

Image: Blizzard

Kiriko is getting a skin based on Tatsumaki from the anime. She is known to be one of the most formidable heroes from the Hero Association who can use psychokinesis to devastating effect. Kiriko getting this skin is certainly a fitting choice. The Terrible Tornado skin will be part of a bundle costing 2100 coins which includes all of the following.

Terrible Tornado Skin (Legendary)

Terrible Tornado Namecard

Terribly Impressive Victory Pose

Saitama | Doomfist Skin

Image: Blizzard

Doomfist on the other hand is looking stylish as he wears a cape with the Saitama skin. Fans of the anime will know that Saitama is the One Punch Man. As the protagonist of the show, Saitama has incredible strength and decided to join the Hero Association to defend Z-City. In terms of Overwatch 2, it is unknown as of yet how players can get the Saitama skin but it may be available as part of a bundle.

Mumen Rider | Soldier: 76 Skin

Image: Blizzard

Mumen Rider will also make an appearance in Overwatch 2 as a Soldier: 76 skin. Mumen Rider is a C-Class hero who can fight hand-to-hand but also have a bicycle they travel around most places on. The skin itself won’t require you to purchase any bundle, unlike the Kiriko skin. Instead, you can earn the skin by working your way through challenges that will become available on the starting date of the event.

There is a brilliant range of One Punch Man Skins to obtain from March 7 until April 6, 2023. With the number of characters in Overwatch, it would be excellent to see more anime skins in the future. However, getting a chance to acquire these particular skins is a brilliant start.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023