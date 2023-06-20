When Does the XDefiant Open Beta Start? Release Dates, Start Time, and More

Image: Ubisoft

XDefiant is looking to be a great addition to the free-to-play multiplayer genre. In 2023, Ubisoft held a closed beta for players to try out the game and see what it is all about. As the game gains more traction after the success of the previous beta, Ubisoft is about to hold an open beta later in June 2023! This guide will cover everything you need regarding XDefiant Open Beta, including start time, release date, and more.

XDefiant Open Beta Start Time and Release Date

Ubisoft has confirmed that the XDefiant upcoming open beta will occur on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Those who got to play during the closed beta earlier this year will get the opportunity to play the open beta a day earlier on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. The XDefiant open-beta will conclude on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, at 2:00 AM Eastern Time — giving players plenty of time to understand what to expect from the multiplayer game. The open beta will only be available on current-gen consoles and PC. Check out the official announcement from the XDefiant team in the tweet below!

How to Play the XDefiant Open Beta

Those interested can play the XDefiant Beta by heading into the Xbox or PSN Store and downloading it onto their console of choice. PC players can download the open beta client directly from the Ubisoft Connect app. Players can install and open the app once the open beta goes live on June 21st, 2023. Remember that if you participated in the closed beta, you could download and play a day early on June 20th, 2021.

What to Expect from the XDefiant Open Beta

The community has given Ubisoft a lot of feedback from the closed beta earlier in the year. Due to this feedback, players can expect the open beta to feel different, as Ubisoft has added many new updates and patches to the experience.

While you can learn about all these updates on the official website, the most important ones focus on Netcode, Server Stability, Console controller experience and aim assist, Input Latency, and 120HZ mode. The open-beta also focuses on improvements towards fairness, latency, and synchronization. It seems that Ubisoft is trying its hardest to ensure that the final product is up to the high standards that its community has. Remember to let the developers of XDefiant know your thoughts from the open beta, so it can continue to improve the game and make it a top-notch free-to-play game!

