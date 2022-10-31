When Will Mei Come Back to Overwatch 2? Ice Wall Glitch Explained

To say Overwatch 2 had a bit of a rocky launch is an understatement. Ranging from several server issues, DDoS Attacks, and controversial shop prices, a lot is still to be done right. Now, what might upset a good number of players while also making others happy, Mei is not playable as of right now. She has been removed from the game. With that said, when will Mei be enabled again in Overwatch 2? Why was she removed in the first place?

When Will Mei Come Back to Overwatch 2?

According to Blizzard’s customer support page on Twitter, she is slated to return on November 15. Expect a patch to download that day.

This isn’t the first time a character has been disabled or become temporarily unavailable to use in some modes following some kind of glitch. In the past, Bastion was removed for a few weeks following an exploit where he can infinitely shoot his mortar strikes during his ultimate ability. This allowed him to deal an unintended amount of damage, making it almost to block or run away from. He only just came back.

Torbjorn was also in a similar boat as Bastion but was still usable in casual modes. He was able to cast his Overload ability twice, bypassing the cooldown. Overload’s duration was then doubled, making him more powerful and tankier for twice the duration. Fixes have been made for both heroes now.

Mei Ice Wall Glitch Explained

There was a glitch with Mei’s Ice Wall which upon casting, can be walked through. It seems that certain collision boxes in the wall could fit a character through them, making it extra exploitable. Usually, the strategy would be to cast the wall and block someone from retreating. However, people were able to walk through it, eliminating its utility.

[#OW2] We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. pic.twitter.com/dHP65pMCsX — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 31, 2022

On top of that, it was used to get to difficult places and even clip through objects. This would result in being unkillable and soft-locking in very rare instances. There have been instances where people would be able to clip themselves into objectives with the right setup, causing a disruption in matchmaking instances.

In any case, Mei was disabled so her ability can be more consistent and be rid of any sort of bugs. The last thing you want is to clip yourself into an unintended area and ruin the game for yourself or everyone else in your lobby.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022