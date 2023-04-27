When Will Redfall Get a 60 FPS Patch

Image: Arkane Studios

At launch, Redfall maxes out at 30 FPS — leaving fans unsatisfied with how the game looks on next-generation consoles. The good news is that Arkane Studios and Bethesda have announced that the game will get a post-launch patch with a 60 FPS performance mode. But when will this come to fruition? Here is everything we know regarding 60 FPS coming to Redfall.

When Will 60 FPS Performance Mode Release for Redfall?

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on a release date for 60 FPS coming to Redfall. Instead, the game will run on Xbox Series X with 4k 30 FPS, while Xbox Series S will run at 1440p 30 FPS for now. This will be quality mode instead of the performance mode that the community would prefer — usually looking clearer and running more smoothly than quality mode.

This is unfortunate for sure, but we can rest assured that the developers have addressed the communities concern and promised that it will be here “at a later date.” You can see the tweet addressing the issue from the official Redfall account below.

Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. pic.twitter.com/NLaGsMbwdW — Redfall (@playRedfall) April 12, 2023

30 FPS may concern fans of the Arkane Studios, especially considering this should be a thing of the past. Still, the fact that the team for Redfall has taken the time to acknowledge it is great in its own right. We should give them some credit considering a lot of developers wouldn’t say a word.

As we all wait patiently for 60 FPS to become available to the game, let’s look at the brighter side of things. Redfall is looking to bring all the Arkane magic — but this time in an open-world experience. With an exciting co-op mode, four different hero’s with their unique abilities, and scary vampires to keep everyone on their toes — I think 30 FPS is little to worry about.

- This article was updated on April 27th, 2023