How Many Players Can Join Co-Op in Redfall

Redfall is a first-person shooter developed by Arkane Studios that features deadly vampires, monsters, and an open world for players to explore. Redfall also includes a co-op mode, where players will get the chance to complete a variety of activities and missions with their friends. But how many people can join co-op mode in Redfall? We have the answer for you.

Maximum Amount of Players Allowed in Redfall Co-Op

Redfall will feature a co-op mode allowing up to four players to join the fun. Better yet, the game will also feature crossplay, allowing players to join friends playing on a different system. For example, a PC player can squad with Xbox players and vice versa.

A total of four players for co-op in a game like Redfall is the perfect amount. This number makes sense considering that Redfall has four characters, making it possible for each joining the co-op session to play as a different character. If you want to play the same character as your friend, that is also allowed.

Considering each individual has unique abilities that make a huge difference in surviving the world of Redfall, it seems wise to have every player in the co-op session choose separate characters. Each hero’s abilities are essential and play their role, so when you squad up in co-op, ensure each player is doing their part. Let’s review some of the abilities that will make teamwork necessary in co-op for Redfall.

All Heroes and Their Role in Redfall Co-Op

First, Devinder is a hero that focuses on crowd-controlling abilities through his inventions. At the same time, Jacob is an ex-military sharpshooter focusing on shooting vampires through a tactical perspective. Then you have Layla, a biomedical engineer with telekinesis powers that help players fly across the map and close the gap between enemies. And lastly, there’s Remi, a brilliant combat engineer who brings a robot companion onto the battlefield to gather intel and distract vampires.

This article was updated on April 27th, 2023