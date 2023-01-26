Does Redfall Have Crossplay? PlayStation, Cross-Progression, and More

Redfall is the latest game from Arkane Studios and with its official release date confirmed, many people are wondering if it has crossplay. Much like Sea of Thieves, Borderlands, or Left 4 Dead, Redfall is taking bits of FPS hero-based action and bits of looter shooters and building a brand new experience that can be played alone or with friends. The question is: does Redfall have crossplay?

Does Redfall Have Crossplay?

Considering that Redfall is only available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass, odds are that Redfall will have crossplay. Microsoft is usually really good about having the games on its platforms play well together. While this isn’t confirmed, we would be shocked if PC players couldn’t play Redfall with Xbox Series X|S players.

Especially since Redfall will be playable on day one via Game Pass, crossplay seems like a really good bet. Whether you have Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, or Game Pass Ultimate, Redfall will more than likely allow you to play with people that own the game or are playing on Game Pass regardless of platform.

Is Redfall Coming to PlayStation?

There are no current plans for Redfall to be available on PlayStation. The day that Microsoft acquired ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda and Arkane Studios, was a really sad day for PlayStation gamers. Because of that acquisition, all past and future Bethesda and Arkane Studios games, including Redfall and Starfield, will only be available on Microsoft devices which are PC and Xbox.

While PlayStation could make a steep deal with Microsoft to get these games on PlayStation devices, the standard you can count on is Bethesda and Arkane Studios games only coming to Microsoft devices.

Does Redfall Have Cross Progression?

Though Redfall is bound to have crossplay, will it have cross progression? Cross progression is the ability to have your save cross between devices. In the case of Redfall, cross progression has not been confirmed.

And that is everything you need to know about crossplay and cross progression in Redfall. As more news surfaces, we’ll keep you updated with the latest.

Redfall will be available on May 2, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023