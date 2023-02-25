Where and How to Fast Travel in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 enables you to discover new realms while playing as any of its 8 distinctive characters. You can take on all challenges and learn their techniques as Hikari, or play as the captivating rogue Throné and steal the show. But you’ll quickly discover it’s a large world, spread across diverse regions full of danger, and it’s good to know landmarks to which you can return. One key mechanic to learn is how and where you can Fast Travel in Octopath Traveler 2.

How to Fast Travel in Octopath Traveler 2

The simplest answer here is to press ‘X / △ / Y’ on your gamepad, depending on which system, to bring up the menu, open ‘World Map’, then select the location to which you wish to Fast Travel. Select the location and if you can Fast Travel, a window will pop up asking for you to confirm. With this being said, there are some caveats to where you can Fast Travel that you may have missed.

Where You Can Fast Travel in Octopath Traveler 2

The game’s tutorial can always be consulted on this, but you can only Fast Travel to towns and ports in Octopath Traveler 2. If you’re in the middle of a character-focused chapter such as their intro, you won’t be able to take this option, either. But this also prevents you from going to a non-town/port place like the Northern Conning Creek Coast or the Southern Cropdale Trail, even if you know there’s Slumber Sage just nearby.

The best advice to consider is to make your way to each of the hub cities where you meet your initial characters to establish your Fast Travel points all around the map, and take advantage as much as possible.

You certainly can level-grind your way through dangerous areas between these cities, but this can reach a point of diminishing returns. Sometimes you have to work smarter, not harder, in order to get where you need to go.

