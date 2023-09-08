Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield offers an impressive degree of player freedom when it comes time to build your dream custom ship. While the parts might be limited to certain shapes, their modular assembly can result in some impressive and massive undertakings. But you’ll notice something about the various spaceports and their technicians: the shipbuilder parts selections vary pretty wildly. So with that in consideration, where is the best place to build a ship in Starfield?

Starfield Shipbuilder: What Spaceport is the Best Place to Build a Ship?

Build a ‘Landing Pad with Shipbuilder’ module at your Outpost in Starfield to get the best selection of ship parts. You’ll first need to have an outpost with a sizeable stretch of land freed up, but the landing pad module costs the following resources:

Zero Wire x2

Adaptive Frame x18

Beryllium x2

Iron x30

Here, at the top of the staircase, you’ll find the shipbuilder control console where you can customize or even buy brand-new ships. The icing on the cake here is that you can land your ship at this same spot, meaning you’ll instantly get a look at how your ship looks outside the shipbuilder.

Where Else Can You Use the Shipbuilder and Buy Ships in Starfield?

Beyond your outpost, there are spaceports across the galaxy where you can get a good spread of ship parts. Simply land in a hub city like Akila City or New Atlantis, and speak to that spaceport’s technician. If you choose this method, consider the ship parts local to the space you land in. Hopetown’s Hopetech ship parts will differ from Stroud parts found in Neon, and you’ll have to buy parts that provide a function to the sleek form factor you get from these companies.

But the best piece of advice is that you’d be surprised and delighted to see how much less you might spend making the ship of your dreams, rather than simply settling for buying one ready-made.

