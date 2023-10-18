Where is Zombie Royale in Warzone The Haunting 2023?

Image: Activision

Ever since its debut, The Haunting’s Zombie Royale has grown to become one if not the most beloved limited-themed mode in Warzone, as it allows players to relive the glory days of Zombies while also defying the dead in an effort to be the last operator (or undead) standing. But when exactly is the mode going to become available in 2023? And once it does, how can you play it? Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s iteration of Zombie Royale, including its release date, and how to play it.

When Will Zombie Royale Become Available in Warzone The Haunting 2023?

To the disappointment of many, although the mode was expected to arrive together with Warzone‘s The Haunting event this Tuesday (October 17), Raven Software revealed that the 2023 iteration of Zombie Royale will debut on Friday, October 20, 2023. Together with the new mode, Vondead at Night (a variation of the Vondeel map filled to the brim with zombies and danger) will also become available.

You can check out the post in which Raven Software revealed the release plans below:

Here's your first week of Playlists for The Haunting in #Warzone!



Starting today you can jump into Vondead or Al Mazrah's night variation. Then, Friday, Zombie Royale and Vondead at night arrive!



🧟 pic.twitter.com/8ccaV7xWti — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) October 17, 2023

How to Play Zombie Royale

Once Zombie Royale goes live on the 20th, you will be able to play it by simply selecting it among the available Battle Royale modes. Taking into account how previous iterations of the mode worked, I believe that Shotguns like the KV Broadside, Expedite 12. as well as the Bryson 800 will be among the premier weapons for it given their massive damage, mobility, and high fire rate among its class.

Now that you know everything you need to know about Zombie Royale, don’t forget to check out the location of all of The Haunting Bosses, no matter if you are playing Battle Royale or DMZ.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023