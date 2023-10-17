COD Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare: All Haunting Boss Locations

Image: Activision / Blizzard

Operation Nightmare is afoot in Call of Duty: Warzone & DMZ! The game is letting players enter the Spooky Season in style, 2 weeks before Halloween with a new set of challenges: scary, ghoulish, or outright weird enemies. The boss enemies include guest appearances like the Butcher from Diablo but quickly go to a stranger and scarier places. Some are pretty easy to encounter, while others take a bit of searching and collecting. Here are all the Haunting boss locations in COD Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare!

COD Warzone & DMZ Operation Nightmare: Where Are the Haunting Boss Locations in Al Mazrah?

Start in Battle Royale or DMZ to join Operation Nightmare, where you can find the boss locations in COD Warzone in the following spots in the Al Mazrah Tac-Map:

Boss Location How to Summon The Butcher Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Al Mazrah City

Zaya Observatory

Al Samman Cemetery Activate Altars of Lilith to open a portal and fight Butcher Swamp Creature Mawizeh Marshlands Search the swamp and open egg pods to find the Tiara to summon and defeat Swamp Creature The Pharaoh The Oasis, Northwest Secure the Skulls and place them in the Sarcophagus to awaken and defeat the Pharaoh UFO Southeast of Sawah Village Destroy the anomalies and a UFO will appear in this area Ghost Train Along railroad tracks around the map Raid the Ghost Train, it’s a fleshy train on fire visible on the Tac-Map, collect keys and survive

Altars of Lilith, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Altars of Lilith, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Swamp Creature, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pharaoh, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

UFO, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ghost Train, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Most of these are easy to spot in the Tac-Map. They will each have corresponding icons when you get near, with the Swamp Creatures and Butcher icons being especially visible. With Lilith in particular, I had an especially easy time spotting the Altar if it was in use because the red pillars of light that formed during its rituals pierced the skies.

Where Are the Evil Spirits in Operation Nightmare?

Ghost Train, Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Additionally, the Evil Spirits, while not a boss, manifest in the jump scares you encounter while looting boxes, and they appear in the following spots:

Al-Safwa Quarry

Al Mazrah City

Al Bagra Fortress

Al Malik Airport

Complete 5 of the 6 encounters and you’ll get the BAS-P SMG variant, “Bloody Mess.” Happy Haunting!

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023