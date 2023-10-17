Fastest Ways to Farm Captured Souls in The Haunting in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

Image: Activision

The Haunting event is back in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, and players can farm Captured Souls to earn free rewards in the limited-time Soul Capture event. Soul Capture is an “enhanced and fear-inducing” version of Season 3’s Trophy Hunt event where players can trade Captured Souls for free rewards across Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, Warzone battle royale, and DMZ. Soul Capture is just one part of this year’s Haunting event, but it’s one of the most important parts alongside the Operation Nightmare boss hunts in Warzone.

Call of Duty Soul Capture Event Explained

During the Soul Capture event, you’ll earn Captured Souls for every player that you defeat across all game modes. When you kill someone, they’ll drop a Soul. All you need to do is pick it up to add it to your collection. Unlike the Trophy Hunt event, there’s no need to visit a Buy Station in order to claim them.

Image: Activision

In addition to enemy players, Souls can also be obtained by defeating monsters lurking across Al Mazrah and other Call of Duty: Warzone maps. You can track these monsters’ locations from the Operation Nightmare event screen before loading into a match. These bosses include The Butcher from Diablo, a Ghost Train, and even a UFO.

Related: COD Warzone Diablo 4 Skins | Lilith & Inarius Release Date, Weapons, and Price

How to Farm Captured Souls

The best way to get Captured Souls is to play Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. While you can get Souls from killing players in Warzone and DMZ, there just aren’t that many people to find in those modes since the maps are so large. Just like with unlocking weapons and camos, free-to-play Warzone players have drawn the short straw once again.

Image: Activision

There are multiple Halloween-themed Haunting modes in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer like Haunting Domination, which replaces the flags with scarecrows, and Haunting Kill Confirmed, which replaces dog tags with skulls, but you can still get Souls in normal game modes too. Playing Domination on small maps like Shipment is the best way to get Captured Souls since there’s no kill limit and it’s easy to keep track of enemy spawn locations.

Related: COD Warzone Skeletor Bundle: Release Date, Weapons, and Price

If you don’t own Modern Warfare 2, then you’ll have to endure some of Warzone’s side modes in order to farm Souls efficiently. Respawn-enabled modes like Resurgence and Plunder are the best choices here. Lockdown is also a great way to farm Captured Souls, but the reduced player count can make things a bit more difficult.

Thankfully, you’ve got plenty of time to stock up on Captured Souls and earn all of the free rewards. The Haunting event lasts through the end of the month, giving you a little over two weeks to earn both mastery rewards and unlock the free skins for Roze and Konig. In the meantime, make sure to hunt down all of the boss enemies for Operation Nightmare in Warzone to earn even more free rewards before the event comes to a close.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023