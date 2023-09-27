COD Warzone Skeletor Bundle: Release Date, Weapons, and Price

Image: Activision

Call of Duty season 6 brings fans new crossovers to enjoy from other iconic series. Skeletor, from the famous cartoon franchise Master of the Universe, soon makes his appearance in COD Warzone. This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding Skeletor in COD Warzone, including release date, price, and weapons.

COD Warzone Skeletor Bundle Release Date

According to the official Call of Duty Blog page, the Skeletor Operator Bundle for COD Warzone will be released on October 17, 2023. In other words, the brand new bundle will be available about three weeks after the start of season 6 for Call of Duty Warzone. This may be unfortunate for some, but the good news is the DOOM Bundle comes sooner to hold fans over.

COD Warzone Skeletor Bundle Price

There is no price confirmation for the COD Warzone Skeletor Operator Bundle. While there may be no information yet, we can predict that the bundle will cost players around 2400 COD Points. This amount of COD Points is equivalent to $19.99 US Dollars, and the prediction stems from the fact that previous bundles usually fall within this price range.

Everything Included in the COD Warzone Skeletor Bundle

A ton of content is included in the COD Warzone Skeletor Bundle, including new weapons, emblems, skins, and more. Below, we compiled a complete list of everything fans should expect when the bundle goes live on October 17, 2023.

Three versions of the Skeletor Operator Skin

“Havoc” SMG featuring shocking purple Tracers and the Last Laugh Death Effect.

“Grayskull Key” LMG featuring shocking purple Tracers and the Last Laugh Death Effect.

Skeletor’s Malice Finishing Move

“War Sled” Vehicle Skin

Havoc Staff Weapon Charm

Skeletor Sticker

Lord Skeletor Loading Screen

Overlord Emblem for player’s profile.

For more information on season 6 of Call of Duty Warzone, check out our informational guides on the DOOM bundle and the Diablo Bundle for Lilith and Inarius!

