Warzone Haunting Bloodseeker Grenade and Haunted Box Explained

Call of Duty Warzone: The Haunting Event is an excellent celebration of the spooky season. There’s a lot to look forward to, especially the new field upgrade “Haunted Box” and grenade “Bloodseeker.” To prepare you for using these new items, we have created this guide to explain them fully. Read further to learn about the Haunted Box and Bloodseeker in Warzone.

What is the Haunted Box in Call of Duty Warzone?

The Haunted Box is a loot box in Warzone that can be dropped by the zombies roaming Al Mazrah and Vondead and discovered while exploring the game’s maps. According to the Call of Duty website, the Haunted Box is essentially a field upgrade that spills out plates, ammunition, and equipment.

Activision clarifies, “Take extreme care when opening these boxes, lest you’re devoured by the living maw that has possessed these containers!” Now, that is spooky, and by the looks of it, you need to be prepared for the unexpected.

What is the Bloodseeker Grenade in Call of Duty Warzone?

The Bloodseeker Grenade is a living grenade that resembles a vampire bat. Players can use this grenade to highlight all enemies in the area through thermal vision, making it easier to hunt down opponents and get kills. The best way to use the Bloodseeker Grenade is during nighttime operations, where it would typically be tough to see enemies in the distance.

It’s cool to see Activision create in-game items that bring the Halloween spirit out of us! Players should expect more than just the Bloodseeker Grenade and Haunted Box as well, as the Call of Duty website mentions that all lootable containers have the potential to let out a huge jump scare. By the looks of it, this Warzone mode should only be played alone if you are a brave soul!

