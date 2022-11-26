Where to Catch Clauncher and Clawitzer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Among the wide array of returning Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Clauncher evolution Clawitzer can be considered one of the overall best of its type. But where can you find both Clauncher and Clawitzer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? And, for those looking to get access to the latter as soon as possible, how can you evolve your Clauncher into a Clawitzer?

Where to Catch Clauncher and Clawitzer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First of all, it’s important to point out that both Clauncher and Clawitzer are Pokémon Violet exclusives, so those playing Scarlet will only be able to add them to their rooster by trading with Violet players.

With that said, you can find both Clauncher and Clawitzer in Pokémon Violet on all the shores located at the northwest portion of Paldea. We recommend that you head to Porto Marinada Market. Once there, you will be able to easily find both Pokémon by heading to the shores located west of the Porto Malinara Lighthouse. The Pokémon in the area will all be over level 25-30, so be careful.

How to Evolve Your Clauncher into a Clawitzer

Once you manage to catch a Clauncher in Pokémon Violet, or trade for them on Pokémon Scarlet, you will be able to evolve them by simply leveling the Pokémon up to level 37. If you manage to catch a Clauncher with a level higher than 37, they will automatically evolve into a Clawitzer the next time they level up.

In order to make sure that you can evolve your Clauncher into a Clawitzer as fast as possible, we highly recommend that you make use of both Exp and Rare Candy, the former of which can be acquired by completing Raid Battles and exploring the many regions of Paldea.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022