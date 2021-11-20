Where to Catch Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chikorita in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among all Pokémon, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chikorita, the starters of generation two are among the best and most popular ones, and now that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are here, players all over the world are looking forward to finding them in the remakes of the 2006’s titles. With that said, we will now tell you how to catch Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Chikorita in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Where to Catch Cyndaquil in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find a Cyndaquil on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl in the Grand Underground, most specifically on Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, or Sandsear Cave, after getting National Pokédex. If after entering either location you cannot spot a Cyndaquil, just leave and enter again. You can get the National Pokédex by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after defeating the Elite Four and completing your Sinnoh Pokédex.

Where to Catch Totodile

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, you can find Totodile, the second generation water type starter, in Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern after getting the National Pokédex. All locations can be found in the Grand Underground.

Where to Catch Chikorita

Chikorita can also be found at the Grand Underground, on Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and on Sunlit Cavern. It’s good to point out that, as you could check out above, it’s possible to find both Water and Grass-type starters on Riverbank Cave and Still-Water Cavern. Just as with the other two starters, you need to have gotten the National Pokédex first.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are already available, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.